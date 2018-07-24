Ivanka Trump shuts down namesake clothing brand citing ethical restrictions

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Ivanka Trump is shutting down her namesake clothing and accessories brand, citing difficulties imposed by ethics-related restrictions she assumed when she became an unpaid adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump said she may never return to retail, according to The Wall Street Journal, and would remain focused on policy.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” the Journal quoted her on Tuesday as saying. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Trump as an adviser to her father has been focused on issues like pay equity for women and expanding the availability of childcare for working parents.

Some of the restrictions Trump assumed when she joined her father’s White House team included ending future international deals and reviewing new domestic agreements. She stopped managing the company but maintained ownership through a trust.