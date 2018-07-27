CBS head Leslie Moonves to be accused of sexual misconduct, report claims
News Brief

CBS head Leslie Moonves to be accused of sexual misconduct, report claims

Leslie Moonves at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2018. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Leslie Moonves, the CEO of the CBS network, will be accused of unwanted kissing and touching in an imminent New Yorker expose, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The article reportedly was written by Ronan Farrow and set to be published later on Friday, although The New Yorker declined to comment on it to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moonves was the head of Viacom before becoming board chairman of the CBS Corp. in 2016. He grew up in a Jewish family in New York City, and in March he revealed that he is a descendant of the late Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion’s wife, Paula.

Farrow, the son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of Harvey Weinstein, who was accused last year of sexually assaulting dozens of women, which led to accusations of sexual impropriety against a number of powerful men and the #MeToo movement.

