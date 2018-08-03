Tennessee Jewish Republican David Kustoff bests ‘Christian’ challenger in primary

WASHINGTON (JTA) — David Kustoff, a Jewish Tennessee Republican congressman who faced a primary challenge from a self-funded candidate who emphasized his “Christian, conservative” credentials, handily won.

Kustoff, who had the backing of President Donald Trump, bested perennial congressional candidate George Flinn 56-40 percent in the primary Thursday for Tennessee’s 8th District, encompassing a portion of Memphis and points west.

Flinn, a radiologist who owns a network of clinics, spent $2.7 million, mostly his own money, to mount his fourth failed bid for Congress since 2012.

He drew fire from Jewish Republicans for emphasizing that he was a “Christian conservative” in campaigning when contrasting himself with Kustoff.

Kustoff is favored in the general election in a heavily Republican district.