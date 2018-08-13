Police say Swedish neo-Nazi planned to kill journalists

(JTA) — Swedish police have arrested a member of the far-right Nordic Resistance Movement for allegedly plotting to kill two local journalists.

The police discovered photographs of the journalists’ homes and other private information on the suspect’s computer, as well as a shotgun, silencer and ammunition, according to local media reports.

Members of the neo-Nazi group have targeted the Jewish community. In May, the Jewish community of Umea closed its community center after members of the group pasted stickers with fascist imagery on the building, “making the place look like after Kristallnacht.” The closure caused a national uproar.

Amid intense media coverage in Sweden of the affair, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven mentioned it in a speech denouncing anti-democracy forces in his country.

Last October, the Nordic Resistance Movement held a march on Yom Kippur in Gothenburg that turned violent, leading to more than 30 arrests. The neo-Nazi marchers and anti-fascist counterdemonstrators clashed with police during the march, Reuters reported. At least two people, including a police officer, were injured in the clashes.