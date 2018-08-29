Hamas cell made up mostly of women arrested in Hebron

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel arrested a Hamas cell made up mostly of women who operated out of the West Bank city of Hebron.

The cell made up of seven women was operated by two male senior Hamas operatives who served various prison sentences for Hamas activities, the Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, announced Tuesday.

They were arrested over the last several weeks and indictments have been filed against them in Judea Military Court, the ISA said.

The cell was used to transfer messages and instructions, transfer funds to finance terrorist operations, and to coordinate operations with Hamas command centers abroad and in the Gaza Strip, according to the ISA.

The ISA said its investigation showed that the cell promoted Hamas activity in Hebron including the recruitment of operatives, coordinating activity at mosques such as preaching and increasing support, disseminating online information and incitement, and assisting the families of prisoners. The network also tried to take control of municipal activities in Hebron and manage the activities of charitable institutions in the city.

“Exposure of the network proves again that Hamas command centers abroad and in the Gaza Strip, are utilizing all means at their disposal, including the use of women, to direct Hamas operations in Judea and Samaria,” the Hebrew term for the West Bank, the ISA said in a statement.