Long Island synagogue cancels Ben-Gvir talk amid wide tensions over whether to host him

For a brief period, a large Modern Orthodox synagogue on Long Island was one of the only New York-area Jewish institutions planning to host far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during his stateside visit this week.

But that quickly changed Thursday, as Young Israel of Woodmere announced that Ben-Gvir’s appearance as a Shabbat guest speaker had been canceled.

“Please note that this Shabbos guest speaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has been cancelled,” the synagogue announced in a communication its executive director shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Ben-Gvir had been scheduled to address the congregation after sundown on Saturday. The synagogue did not immediately respond to a JTA follow-up for comment on the cancellation, but Ben-Gvir’s office later said the event had been canceled because the intended moderator had suffered a death in his family.

It was at least the second cancellation announcement of an event for Ben-Gvir during the Israeli national security minister’s first official visit to the United States. A synagogue in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn said last week that Ben-Gvir, who had been scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for Chabad of Hebron in the West Bank, would no longer appear.

Others still appear to be on, including at a different Orthodox congregation in Woodmere. The Irving Place Minyan announced a planned event with Ben-Gvir on the afternoon of Shabbat. The flyer for the event promises a question-and-answer session for attendees to “hear about his life, and what inspired him to get involved in Israeli politics.” Requests for comment to the Irving Place Minyan clergy were not immediately returned.

Ben-Gvir’s New York appearances have so far largely been limited to events organized by Shabtai, a Jewish society based near Yale University, where he spoke on Wednesday night. Shabtai also organized an event with Ben-Gvir in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon and intends to host a third in Washington, D.C., this week. Several liberal Jewish groups called for boycotting Ben-Gvir, and protesters dogged both the New Haven and Manhattan events.

Whether Ben-Gvir has other appearances planned remains unclear. Information about his events have circulated largely on WhatsApp.

Right-wing Orthodox communities like Young Israel of Woodmere would have been the most likely destinations for Ben-Gvir. A nationwide network of synagogues that embrace religious Zionism, Young Israel tends to attract a more politically conservative community than other Modern Orthodox spaces, which themselves tend to be more conservative than their non-Orthodox counterparts. (A new poll Thursday showed that 71% of Orthodox American Jews approve of President Donald Trump, who has outlined a vision for the Middle East overlapping in some ways with Ben-Gvir’s.)

But the invitation to Ben-Gvir — who until recently was shunned by even Israel’s right-wing politicians because he had hung a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Muslims at prayer in Hebron in 1994, in his home — appears to have been a bridge too far for some. According to a reporter for the right-wing Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, several Orthodox synagogues approached by Ben-Gvir’s people had declined to host him.

After Young Israel of Woodmere announced its event, Robby Berman, a tour guide in Israel who grew up going to the synagogue, called on congregants to boycott and exhorted his followers to call in protest. In the comments section of his Facebook post, his call drew fierce debate.

“Hosting him is also honoring him, and suggesting his religious extremism is acceptable within our community, maybe even representative of it,” wrote one commenter who sided with Berman.

But others argued with him. “It’s very sad that on Yom Hashoa you are suggesting that Jews ban other Jews. Stopping being so divisive!!!” wrote one commenter.

Several hours after his post, with criticism of the synagogue mounting, the cancellation notice went out.

Of several other Young Israel synagogues in the New York area reached by JTA, at least one indicated its members would likely have some contact with him, while another offered a critique of Ben-Gvir’s views.

“He is a Jew so why not enjoy some good food with him,” Howard J. Stern, president of Young Israel Talmud Torah of Flatbush, wrote in an email. The synagogue is located across the street from Essen, a Brooklyn deli where an informal gathering with Ben-Gvir — over cholent — is scheduled for late Thursday evening.

He followed up with a message sharing a different Facebook post, from Rabbi Elie Mischel, a lead educator for an Israel-based organization that connects Christians with Orthodox Jews. Mischel excoriated Young Israel of Woodmere for cancelling its Ben-Gvir event, calling the move “a shameful moment for the diaspora.”

“Remember the Shoah and remembering 10/7 we need to toughen up and be prepared,” Stern added by way of agreement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Young Israel of the West Side, in Manhattan, told JTA the synagogue would “respectfully decline” to host Ben-Gvir if asked — but added it had not been.

“Not so much for his politics but rather the fact that he goes against Halacha by going to the Temple Mount and inciting non-Jews around the world,” Jacob Eisenstein, the synagogue’s president, wrote in an email — noting he spoke for himself and not the rabbi.

JTA requests for comment to other New York-area Young Israel branches, including the National Council of Young Israel, the overseeing body, were for the most part not immediately returned Thursday.

Ben-Gvir began his trip in Florida, where he met with several Jewish leaders and institutions including the heads of the Boca Raton Synagogue, the Boca Jewish Center, and the Aleph Institute, an Orthodox aid organization for Jewish prisoners, in addition to speaking at the Jewish Academy in Fort Lauderdale.

He also spoke to a handful of influential Republicans at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort home. While Trump was not present, Rep. Tom Emmer, the House’s majority whip, was in attendance.

“It was my honor and privilege to meet with leaders of the Republican party at the Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate,” Ben-Gvir tweeted afterwards. “They expressed support for my very clear position on what needs to be done in Gaza, and that it is necessary to bomb the food and aid depots in order to put military and diplomatic pressure to safely return our hostages home.”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, Republican of Pennsylvania, was also present for the speech, according to Ben-Gvir’s office.

