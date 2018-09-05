Israeli man arrested for bringing fake bomb to Newark Airport

(JTA) — An Israeli man heading to a police training seminar on X-ray detection of explosives was arrested at Newark Liberty Airport for carrying a realistic-looking fake homemade bomb.

Alon Felman, 50, was charged Tuesday evening with creating a false public alarm and interfering with transportation after a Transportation Security Administration officer at the airport saw the item in his carry-on and alerted a supervisor, according to local media reports.

TSA temporarily closed the third level of Terminal C at the busy international airport while it confirmed that the device was not a working bomb. A local bomb squad was called to the scene.

Feldman was headed to Panama City, Florida, for the training conference.

He could face a civil fine of up to $13,000 for the incident.