Israeli man arrested for bringing fake bomb to Newark Airport

(JTA) — An Israeli man heading to a police training seminar on X-ray detection of explosives was arrested at Newark Liberty Airport for carrying a realistic-looking fake homemade bomb.
Alon Felman, 50, was charged Tuesday evening with creating a false public alarm and interfering with transportation after a Transportation Security Administration officer at the airport saw the item in his carry-on and alerted a supervisor, according to local media reports.
TSA temporarily closed the third level of Terminal C at the busy international airport while it confirmed that the device was not a working bomb. A local bomb squad was called to the scene.
Feldman was headed to Panama City, Florida, for the training conference.
He could face a civil fine of up to $13,000 for the incident.
.@TSA officer at @EWRairport spotted this realistic replica explosive device in a man's carry-on bag this morning. Security is no joke. Man was arrested. pic.twitter.com/MxOo1igin5
— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) September 4, 2018