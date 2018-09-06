Joshua Malina and Lisa Edelstein star in Hillel’s get-out-the-vote campaign video

(JTA) — Joshua Malina and Lisa Edelstein are among the actors and comedians starring in a campaign launched by Hillel International to encourage college students to vote.

Malina, known for his role on the TV series “The West Wing,” and Edelstein, of “House,” portray parents congratulating their daughter on turning 18 and becoming a “MitzVote,” a play on the Jewish bar and bat mitzvah coming-of-age ceremony.

The comic video also features Israeli-American actress Odeya Rush, comedian Michael Ian Black, “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Tim Meadows and Scott Rogowsky, who hosts the popular smartphone game show HQTrivia.

The actors portray relatives of the teen, from Rush as a reluctant sister to Black and Meadows as family friends who refer to her as “the second favorite” child, who congratulate her on being able to vote in short clips.

The video, released Thursday, marks the launch of Hillel International’s MitzVote campaign, which aims to register and engage 100,000 young voters on over 100 college campuses across the United States.

The non-partisan campaign aims to give “college students an opportunity to become engaged citizens in the way that b’nai mitzvot recognizes young Jews as an adult in the Jewish community,” according to a statement.