Nazi symbols, insults scrawled on Jews’ doors in Paris region

(JTA) — Unidentified individuals in the Paris region scrawled Nazi symbols on the door of a building where a Jewish family lives and on the office door of a Jewish lawyer’s practice.

The incident involving the family was discovered Thursday in the French capital’s 18th District, near the iconic Sacré-Cœur church and the Montmartre artists district, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, wrote in a statement.

“Jewish scum live here,” the perpetrators wrote with a black marker on the building’s entrance door, adding a Celtic cross and the words: “Notably, on the third floor.”

Earlier this month, BNVCA reported that a swastika had been found in late August on the door of the office of a Jewish lawyer in Noisy-le-Grand, an eastern suburb of Paris.

Police are investigating both incidents.