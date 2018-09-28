Israeli airstrike hits Palestinians rioting at Gaza border, killing 2

(JTA) – Two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in riots along the fence separating Gaza and Israel, Palestinian sources said.

An 11-year-old boy also was severely injured in the clashes Friday, Haaretz reported based on sources in the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for the Israeli army told Haaretz that a military aircraft carried out a strike in the northern Gaza Strip after Palestinians hurled grenades and explosive charges at soldiers.

In August, the Israel Security Agency documented 129 terrorist incidents along the Gaza border, including 34 cases featuring firebombs, the agency said in its monthly report. That tally accounted for the majority of 206 incidents recorded in the West Bank and Israel proper.