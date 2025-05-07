Student who posted sign reading ‘F— the Jews’ doubles down on antisemitic influencer Stew Peters’ podcast

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shortly after writing, “I abhor hate in all its forms,” the student who posted a video of a sign reading “F– the Jews” sat for an interview with an antisemitic influencer and endorsed the idea of “Jewish supremacy.”

Mo Khan, who took the video on Saturday night in a bar owned by Barstool Sports, has shifted over the past few days from expressing contrition to seemingly embracing antisemitic rhetoric.

Barstool owner Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, said in a series of videos that he offered to pay for Khan to travel to Auschwitz, only to withdraw the offer when Khan claimed he had done nothing wrong.

Now, Khan is raising money off of the scandal, writing that the “F— the Jews” sign “reminds people of the acts of injustice Israel is perpetrating around the world.” He added, “Dave Portnoy, and the greater Jewish community are making themselves out to be some kind of victims… but I am the real victim.”

That fundraiser racked up small-dollar donations (raising more than $13,000 as of Wednesday afternoon) before and after Khan joined Stew Peters, an antisemitic podcaster, for an interview. Peters, who frequently laces his monologues with blatant attacks on the Jewish community, has called for American Jews to be expelled in a “final solution.”

The linked website on his X profile is DontBeAJew.com, which promotes a digital coin called JPROOF.

Appearing to refer to Portnoy, Peters said during the interview, “You’re an innocent man, but over the past few days, this disgusting Jew has internationally destroyed your reputation.”

He asked Khan whether his ordeal is evidence of “Jewish supremacy.”

“To an extent, yes,” Khan replied. “I believe that is, just ‘cause it goes to show how much control one group could have on anyone’s potential career.”

Khan added, “If that doesn’t show some kind of supremacy, in state, and that’s there, then I don’t really know what else counts as supremacy.”

In a statement on X Wednesday, Portnoy decried Khan’s appearance with Peters, saying Khan “made a quick pit stop on what appeared to be some Third Reich Nightly News Show.”

Khan was suspended from Temple University as a result of the incident and fired from a job, according to his fundraiser page. On the page, he defended his actions, writing, “That sign didn’t kill any jews–nor did my reporting of it–but their support of Israel kills 1000s of people EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Khan continued, “Dave Portnoy, and the greater Jewish community are making themselves out to be some kind of victims because of hurt feelings from 3 words on a bar sign, but I am the real victim.”

Peters also asked Khan whether it was “time for humanity to join forces and become tribal against Jewish supremacy,” to which Khan responded, “Absolutely, and especially in this case.”

Near the end of the interview, Peters said he would give Khan $100,000 in his cryptocurrency, JPROOF. Khan posted to X Wednesday saying he had received $10,000 in the currency.

After announcing the donation on the interview, Peters read out loud a comment from a viewer saying, “I can’t believe you’re giving $100,000 to a brown Muslim, shame on you, you could have given that to a white community in some way, pathetic.”

Peters then replied, “I mean, it’s fair, I understand what you’re saying. However as I just stated, these Jews are f—ing everyone, it is humanity against the Synagogue of Satan. It is humanity against these Jews. We have to find a final solution.”

