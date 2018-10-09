Fliers on 3 college campuses blame Jews for Kavanaugh assault allegations

(JTA) — Fliers blaming Jews for the sexual assault allegations against newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were posted on two University of California campuses, Berkeley and Davis, as well as at Vassar College in New York state.

“Every time some Anti-White, Anti-American, Anti-freedom event takes place, you look at it, and it’s Jews behind it,” the fliers discovered Monday read.

The flier shows an image of Kavanaugh surrounded by caricatures of Jewish members of the U.S. Senate with Stars of David drawn on their foreheads, as well as the Jewish billionaire George Soros, who has been accused of funding opposition to Kavanaugh. One of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, and the attorney for two others, Michael Avenatti, also are depicted with the words “Good Goy” written on their foreheads.

The fliers say they are “Brought to you by your local Stormer book club.”

According to the ADL, the Daily Stormer Book Club chapters, or SBCs, are “small crews of young white men who follow and support Andrew Anglin and his neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer.”

In a tweet, Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, said the flier appeared on the Vassar campus in Poughkeepsie.

Hate in America: Anti-Semitic fliers blaming Jews for opposition to Brett Kavanaugh reportedly appear at @ucdavis & @Vassar. pic.twitter.com/QQkeCGgECs — Oren Segal (@orensegal) October 8, 2018

They were found at UC Berkeley, according to a Facebook post by the campus Zionist organization Tikvah: Students for Israel.

In a message to the UC Davis community posted on the university’s website, Chancellor Gary May said “The message on these flyers is reprehensible and does not represent who we are as a community. In addition, the person or persons responsible violated our posting policy.”

He said the fliers have been removed and the university is working to identify who posted them.

“UC Davis is a diverse community comprised of individuals having many perspectives and identities. To all of our students, faculty and staff, please know I won’t stand for intolerance of any kind,” May wrote.

Meanwhile, swastikas were drawn on a wooden bulletin board on the campus of Sacramento City College less than a week after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom on campus, the local CBS affiliate reported. Authorities are investigating both incidents as hate crimes.