Jewish couple gets engaged at Troye Sivan concert

Troye Sivan attends the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in Brooklyn, Sept. 9, 2018. (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

NEW YORK (JTA) — Troye Sivan played matchmaker at his latest concert.

The South African Jewish pop star and gay icon helped a Jewish man propose to his boyfriend at a Tuesday evening performance in New York.

During the concert, the 23-year-old singer called up a kippah-wearing young man named Judah on stage. When Judah mentioned he was there with his boyfriend, Daniel, Sivan waved him up, too.

“Omigod, he’s also wearing a little kippah! A nice Jewish boy,” Sivan kvelled as Daniel came up on stage.

“I would love to tell you that this was all just a happy accident, but don’t you have something to say?” the singer asked Judah, who then dropped to one knee and proposed.

The crowd cheered and applauded loudly as the happy couple embraced and Sivan wished them “Mazel tov!”

Sivan was born in Johannesburg, but moved to Perth, Australia, with his family at the age of 2. He grew up in an Orthodox family and got his start singing in synagogue.

Watch the proposal here:

 

