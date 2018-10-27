8 dead, several injured in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

This is a developing story.

(JTA) — A gunman killed eight people and injured several others at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

The local CBS affiliate KDKA reported that the shooting occurred at around 10:20 a.m. during a bris circumcision ceremony at The Tree of Life, a 150-year old Conservative movement congregation in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which has a substantial Jewish population.

The suspect was described as a 46-year-old white male who surrendered to a SWAT team on the scene.

“All these Jews need to die,” the suspect said, according to reports.

Jason Lando, a police spokesman, told CNN that neighbors were told to keep indoors and shelter in place. Carnegie Mellon University also was put on lockdown.

Police said that at least three officers were hit in the gunfire exchanges.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying that it “looks like multiple fatalities.”

“Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered.”

Tree of Life, which merged five years ago with another congregation, Ohr L’Simncha, is on the same campus as two other synagogues: New Light, which is also Conservative, and Dor Hadash, a Reconstructionist synagogue.

The New York Police Department deployed extra officers to that city’s synagogues on Saturday morning.

Two of Pittsburgh’s professional sports teams, the Steelers and Penguins, tweeted their thoughts and prayers.

