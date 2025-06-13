Impacts seen in Tel Aviv area after Iran fires 100+ missiles in response to Israeli attacks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This is a developing story.

At least one Iranian missile fell in Tel Aviv on Friday evening amid a barrage responding to Israel’s early-morning attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

More than 100 missiles were fired in a first barrage, and a second wave were on their way toward Israel, officials said. Sirens sounded across the entire country.

Reports were emerging about people injured in the strikes. Videos showing the impacts circulated on social media but many were deleted quickly amid exhortations by Israeli leaders to shield location data that could aid in the Iranian attack.

The impacts came as Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave a televised address. “Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity,” he tweeted simultaneously. “God willing, we will respond with strength, and will show no mercy to them.”

Israeli authorities had warned that it was possible that some missiles and drones could evade the country’s air defense systems, which have largely deflected missiles sent on earlier occasions by Iran and more recently and regularly by Iran’s proxies in the Middle East.

