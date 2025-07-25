Trump says Hamas didn’t want ceasefire deal after US, Israel pull out of negotiations: ‘I think they want to die’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Donald Trump signalled Friday to reporters that Israel should escalate its offensive in Gaza, accusing Hamas of not wanting a ceasefire deal following months of negotiations.

“Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House Friday. “I think they want to die, and it’s very, very bad, and it got to a point where they’re going to have to finish the job.”

Trump’s comments come one day after Israel and the United States withdrew their delegations from ceasefire talks in Qatar, hours after Hamas submitted its response to a truce proposal.

“While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith,” U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said in a statement. “We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

In a post on X Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Witkoff “got it right,” adding that “Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal.”

“Together with our U.S. allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas’s terror rule, and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region,” the post continued.

When asked by reporters what the “alternative methods” were to bring the hostages home, Trump replied, “I’ve always said those last 10 or 20 are going to be the toughest, because Hamas knows what happens when they don’t have any bargaining chip.”

He continued, “I don’t think Hamas is going to make a deal, because that means they have no protection, and basically, that’s what happened. I think what’s going to happen is they’re going to be hunted down.”

The breakdown of negotiation efforts with Hamas comes amid widening international calls for relief in Gaza, where reports of starvation and killings of civilians seeking aid have drawn widespread outcry.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France plans to recognize a Palestinian state during his appearance at the United Nations’ General Assembly in September.

Responding to reporter’s questions about Macron’s announcement, Trump brushed them off, replying that “the statement doesn’t carry any weight.”

Trump also addressed questions from reporters about speaking to Netanyahu about allowing aid drops in Gaza from Arab countries, telling them that his conversation with Netanyahu about the potential for aid was “sort of disappointing.”

On Friday afternoon, Israel said it would begin to allow airdrops of a limited amount of aid by Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The drops will begin next week and are not seen as likely to play a major role in mitigating the hunger crisis.