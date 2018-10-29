Muslim groups raise over $115,000 for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims and families

(JTA) — A crowdfunding campaign by two Muslim groups has raised more than $115,000 for the victims the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, both the injured and the families of those killed.

The campaign on LaunchGood, a Muslim-focused crowdfunding site, surpassed two fundraising goals in under 24 hours, passing both the $25,000 and $50,000 marks, and $100,000 in 30 hours. The new goal announced Monday morning is now $125,000.

The campaign was organized by Muslim-American non-profit organizations CelebrateMercy and MPower Change.

“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” the groups said in describing the campaign on its crowdfunding page. “The Muslim-American community extends its hands to help the shooting victims, whether it is the injured victims or the Jewish families who have lost loved ones.”

The money is intended to help with immediate, short-term needs of the injured, such as medical bills, and the families of those killed, with funeral expenses.

“No amount of money will bring back their loved ones, but we do hope to lessen their burden in some way,” the description of the campaign said.

“Through this campaign, we hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate and violence in America. We pray that this restores a sense of security and peace to the Jewish-American community who has undoubtedly been shaken by this event,” the groups said.

The funds will be transferred to The Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, which will work with the Tree of Life congregation to distribute the funds. Wasiullah Mohamed, the executive director of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, attended the Sunday evening memorial service, announcing to cheers the Muslim community’s campaign.