Iranian refugee raises over $600,000 for Pittsburgh synagogue where shooting took place

(JTA) — A refugee from Iran has raised over $600,000 for the Pittsburgh synagogue where a gunman killed 11 people on Saturday.

The day after, Shay Khatiri, 29, started an online fundraiser to collect donations for the Tree of Life Congregation. As of Monday afternoon he had raised over $640,000, far exceeding his expectations.

“I thought to myself, ‘Worst comes to worst, it will raise like $500.’ Which is better than nothing but it’s a little above that now,” he told the Washington TV station WJLA.

Khatiri is a political refugee from Iran and currently a graduate student at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Baltimore, according to WJLA. He identifies as a Deist.

He was inspired to raise money when seeing a Jewish friend’s reaction to the shooting.