Campaign urges synagogue attendance on Shabbat in response to Pittsburgh shooting
News Brief

A Jewish emergency crew and police officers at the site of the mass shooting at the Tree Of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Oct. 28, 2018. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

(JTA) — The American Jewish Committee is urging Jews — and non-Jews — to come to synagogue this Shabbat in response to the shooting during services Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

The organization is calling on elected officials, civic leaders and others to join Jews at services as part of the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign.

“What could be a more fitting response to the terror in Pittsburgh?” AJC CEO David Harris said in a statement. “We are not afraid. We are not going to think twice about affirming our identity and faith. We are not alone.”

On social media, people shared their commitment to participating in the campaign. The United States Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan group representing mayors of cities with 30,000 or more residents, said on Twitter that it was “proud to be supporting these efforts.”

Huffington Post founder Ariana Huffington also urged people to participate.

A range of synagogues, rabbis and Jewish organizations also said they were taking part in the campaign.

