Campaign urges synagogue attendance on Shabbat in response to Pittsburgh shooting

(JTA) — The American Jewish Committee is urging Jews — and non-Jews — to come to synagogue this Shabbat in response to the shooting during services Saturday at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

The organization is calling on elected officials, civic leaders and others to join Jews at services as part of the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign.

“What could be a more fitting response to the terror in Pittsburgh?” AJC CEO David Harris said in a statement. “We are not afraid. We are not going to think twice about affirming our identity and faith. We are not alone.”

On social media, people shared their commitment to participating in the campaign. The United States Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan group representing mayors of cities with 30,000 or more residents, said on Twitter that it was “proud to be supporting these efforts.”

Huffington Post founder Ariana Huffington also urged people to participate.

The horrific murders in Pittsburgh were an attack on core American values and on what binds us together. We can strengthen those bonds by reaching out to others — so I hope you’ll #ShowUpForShabbat this weekend https://t.co/JbVRfv5kfB — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) October 30, 2018

A range of synagogues, rabbis and Jewish organizations also said they were taking part in the campaign.

Wherever you are this weekend, whichever shul you attend, get ready to #ShowUpForShabbat – https://t.co/WncXN9nAQN @AJCGlobal — Orthodox Union (@OrthodoxUnion) October 29, 2018

The two places you can have the most effect: #ShowUpForShabbat and #vote — David Wolpe (@RabbiWolpe) October 30, 2018