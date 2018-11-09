‘Heil Hitler’ written on Jewish family’s Vegas home

(JTA) — The home of a Jewish family in Las Vegas was tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti in what she said was an anti-Semitic incident.

Sara Attia, a mother of three, said she called police after finding a swastika and the phrase “Heil Hitler” drawn on the door of her apartment Monday, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported Monday.

She was already planning to immigrate to Israel when the incident happened, the Times of Israel reported.

The incident happened days after several swastikas were discovered sprayed on the home of non-Jewish Las Vegas family. Police did not consider that incident a hate crime, saying it was more likely a random attack by teenagers, the Times of Israel said.

teenagers, according to media reports.

Police officers came to her children’s Chabad day school and said they would step up patrols in the area, the Review-Journal reported.

Attia told the Review Journal she hopes that the vandalism was just “some dumb teenager who doesn’t know any better. A joke or not, it wasn’t funny,” she added.

Attia told Ynet she is leaving the United States due to anti-Semitism.

Officials have pointed to a rise in anti-Semitism in the US in recent years, which culminated with the shooting of 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last month. The Anti-Defamation League identified 1,986 anti-Semitic incidents in the US in 2017, up from 1,267 in 2016, and also reported a major increase in anti-Semitic online harassment.