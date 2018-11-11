Pig’s head hung at entrance to synagogue in central Israeli city

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A pig’s head was hung at the entrance to a synagogue in the central Israel city of Ramat HaSharon.

The vandalism incident occurred on Friday morning at the Sukkat Shaul synagogue. Police opened an investigation into the incident.

Tensions have run high between religious and secular residents of the city, especially during the run-up to municipal elections. A run-off in the mayoral race is scheduled for Tuesday. Incumbent mayor Avi Gruber has been accused of being hostile to the community’s religious population.

The incident was condemned across the political and religious spectrum.