Megadonor Michael Steinhardt is accused by seven women of a pattern of sexual harassment

This is a developing story.

(JTA) — Michael Steinhardt, the megadonor who helped found Birthright Israel and supports a wide range of Jewish institutions, has been accused of a pattern of propositioning and making sexually inappropriate remarks to women who have approached him as part of their work in Jewish philanthropy or the arts.

The New York Times and ProPublica, the journalism nonprofit, interviewed six women who said that “Steinhardt asked them to have sex with him, or made sexual requests of them, while they were relying on or seeking his support.” A sixth woman has filed a lawsuit.

Steinhardt, 78, issued a statement denying the accusations, but acknowledged a pattern of comments “that were boorish, disrespectful, and just plain dumb.” Friends and supporters of Steinhardt are quoted in the article saying they knew of Steinhardt’s often crude comments to men and women subordinates, but that they were surprised that he crossed the line into sexual harassment.

The accusers:

Sheila Katz, said she was a young executive at Hillel International when she was sent to solicit a donation from him. “Institutions in the Jewish world have long known about his behavior, and they have looked the other way,”Katz, 35, a vice president at Hillel International, told the reporters. “No one was surprised when I shared that this happened.”

Deborah Mohile Goldberg, who worked for Birthright Israel, said he asked her if she and a female colleague would like to join him in a threesome.

Natalie Goldfein, said he suggested in a meeting” that they have babies together.”