Trump cites Israel in defending his call for Democrat congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their countries

(JTA) — President Donald Trump said that his call for some Democrat congresswomen to “go back” to their countries was also in defense of Israel.

Trump referenced Israel on Twitter Sunday, amid an outcry over an earlier tweet he made, which critics said was racist.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world, now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he wrote.

”Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump added.

Amid an outcry over Trump’s suggestion, he wrote on Twitter: “So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the national director of the Anti-Defamation League, added his voice to the chorus of critics who called Trump’s initial words racist. “As Jews, we’re familiar with this kind of prejudice. It has no purpose but to divide us and spread hate,” he wrote. “Whether or not you like their politics, telling people born in the US to ‘go back where they came from’ is flat-out racist and telling naturalized citizens the same is xenophobic,” Greenblatt also wrote.

Trump was widely understood to be speaking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All four, who are left-leaning newcomers in their party, are American citizens belonging to ethnic minorities. Only one, Omar, was born abroad, in Somalia.

Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx to parents of Puerto Rican descent. Pressley, who is black, was born in Cincinnati and raised in Chicago. Tlaib was born in Detroit to Palestinian immigrants.

Referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a centrist Democrat, Trump added: “Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.” Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!”

In reaction, Pelosi said that his election slogan of “Make America Great Again,” “has always been about making America white again.”

Ilhan and Tlaib have been especially outspoken in their criticism of Israel, and have been widely criticized by Jewish groups on the right and center.

The centrist American Jewish Committee objected to Trump’s comments.

“Our nation was built by people who hailed from every corner of the globe and we are enriched by our diversity to this day. Surely we can have policy debates in this country without resorting to potshots at our opponents’ identities or origins,” it tweeted.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs of the left-leaning rabbis’ human rights group T’ruah said of Trump’s series of tweets, “This has nothing to do with Israel.”

”It’s about your behavior toward American citizens & congresspeople,” she wrote. “Please don’t try to cover up your racism by making Israel a wedge.”