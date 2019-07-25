Video clip of Brazilian kids singing hit Israeli song spreading online

RA’ANANA, Israel (JTA) – A video clip of Brazilian-Israeli children and youths singing a new Israeli hit song with a message of unity and love for Israel is reaching far beyond the Brazilian community in Israel.

Some 60 children ages 2 to 19, all members of the Brazilian community in Israel, sing parts in this new home-made version of the Israeli hit “Shevet Achim Ve Achayot.” More than 3,000 people have watched it since Saturday night.

“Not in our dreams we would expect such huge acceptance. We believed that the views would be restricted to families and some members of our local Brazilian community. Never thousands,” said Marcos Homsani, one of the clip originators, who made aliyah from Rio with his family in 2017.

The material is intended to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the Kehila Yalla Chaverim community, which includes some 300 families in Israel’s Sharon region, including the cities of Ra’anana, Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon, and Netanya, the largest concentration of Brazilian immigrants in Israel.

The clip, in which the children sing in Hebrew, made headlines in the local press and was publicized by the Ra’anana municipality on its social media channels. It also was published and aired by Brazilian Jewish media outlets. The Israeli embassy and the Jewish Agency in Brazil also posted the clip.

Flavia Ciobotariu is the mother of two-year-old Ilana, the youngest of the children who participated. The toddler became a sort of mascot after starring in the video’s grand finale with her baby voice reading the chorus words that, in the original version, are read by Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin.

“We fell in love with the project from day one. My husband and I were totally amazed when we saw that Ilana closed the clip in a such a cute way,” Ciobotariu said of Ilana, who was less than a year old when the family moved from Sao Paulo to Israel in 2017.

Currently with over 20 million views, the clip’s original version honored Israel’s 71st birthday and was launched for this year’s Independence Day. It was sung by more than 30 of Israel’s famous artists and performers, who video recorded their parts as selfies using smartphones with different Israeli landscapes in the background.

A few weeks ago, over 100 Taglit-Birthright Israel participants also recorded an English-language summer version of the Israeli hit song, which features 30 locations across Israel.

Israel is home to some 15,000 Brazilian immigrants, according to the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv. In 2018, a record-high of 700 Brazilians moved to Israel to start a new life, according to the Jewish Agency, most of them escaping from urban violence and lack of hope in the future.