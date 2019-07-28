Arrow 3 missile defense system passes interception tests in Alaska

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel and the United States announced jointly conducted successful tests of the Arrow-3 advanced missile defense system against long-range missiles.

The interception tests took place in Alaska.

“They were successful beyond any imagination. The Arrow 3 – with complete success – intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds. The execution was perfect – all precise hits,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“Today Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else. This is a great achievement for the security of Israel,” Netanyahu also said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said at the meeting: “We’re very proud of our partnership with the State of Israel, the funding that we provided for this, the technical expertise that we added, obviously making our airspace available for this test over Alaska.

“This is an extraordinary and an unprecedented example of the cooperation between our two great countries and from here may we continue to go upward and onward in making the world a safer place,” Friedman also said.

The Arrow-3 joins Israel’s multi-layered defense array, including: Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow-2, which also protect Israel against short-range and medium-range attack rockets.

“These successful tests mark a major milestone in the development of the Arrow Weapon System,” Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, said in a statment. “This unique success in Alaska provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defeat the developing threats in the region

He added: We are committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats.”

The announcement of the successful test comes days after the United States said that Iran has tested a medium-range ballistic missile that could potentially reach Israel, though Tehran countered that it was testing the missile for defensive purposes and not to target another country.