Marc Maron hints at tragic Jewish family history in ‘Finding Your Roots’ preview clip

(JTA) — The next episode of the PBS show “Finding Your Roots” delves into the family histories of three prominent Jews: actor Jeff Goldblum, NPR host Terry Gross and comedian Marc Maron.

In this clip from the episode debuting on the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Maron reacts to learning about the hardships that his Jewish ancestors faced before World War II.

“The idea was, did anyone in our family die in the camps or did they have to flee, and the answer was always no. But they had to decades before,” Maron says, hinting at a tragic story to be revealed in the full episode.

“It expands your sense of yourself, but also it expands the weight of what I come from,” he adds.

Maron, 56, is a stand-up comedian who has appeared in shows such as Netflix’s “Glow.” He’s also known for his popular “WTF” podcast in which he interviews celebrities.

The full episode airs on PBS at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.