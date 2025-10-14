How NYC mayoral candidates reacted to the release of the Israeli hostages, from Gematria to Gaza

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 21 days to the election.

Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Zohran Mamdani reacted Monday to the release of the last 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Cuomo called it a “moral moment” and invoked the Holocaust commemoration slogan “never again” to condemn the Hamas attacks. He also quoted writer and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel as saying, “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference.”

Sliwa introduced Jewish math into his statement, leaning on a Kabbalistic system known as Gematria. “The 20 surviving hostages are reunited by families and loved ones after 738 agonizing days in captivity. 7+3+8 = 18, which means Chai, which means ‘life’ in Judaism,” he said.

Mamdani said the “scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving,” but focused much of his statement on holding the Israeli and U.S. governments accountable for the death and destruction in Gaza. He also repeated his stance that American tax dollars “funded a genocide” in Gaza and that the global community must work toward a future “without occupation and apartheid.”

Mamdani posted his statement at 4:20 p.m. New York time, over 12 hours after the hostage release, leaving time for Cuomo to criticize him.

“It shouldn’t go unnoticed that @ZohrankMamdani – who still refuses to condemn the phrase ‘globalize the intifada’ (widely understood to mean death to Jews) – has yet to comment on the release of the hostages. His silence speaks volumes,” Cuomo said on X.