Pledging a ‘team of rivals’ approach, Mamdani promises no litmus test on ‘Israel and Palestine’

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the city’s most prominent Jewish leader to endorse Mamdani, approved of that comment. “A litmus test on Palestine for a city administration would be idiotic,” said Nadler.

“We’re not looking for a litmus test that we feel the same way as we do on every single issue, and that includes Israel and Palestine,” he said.

In a forum convened by the Association for a Better New York, Mamdani said he would welcome staffers with diverse ideas and take a “team of rivals” approach to hiring, according to Politico .

Mamdani is seeking to win over the city’s business and civic leaders — including many who are skeptical about his background as a democratic socialist.

Fields isn’t the only Republican to back Cuomo. In July, former Republican senator Al D’Amato wrote a New York Daily News op-ed urging voters to support the former governor — as did George J. Marlin , former head of the Port Authority who ran for mayor in 1993 as the Conservative Party candidate, last month.

“I need you to hold your nose, I need you to vote for Cuomo,” Lewis told her followers in an Instagram video .

Lisa Fields Lewis, a staunch Israel advocate who rallied for President Trump’s presidential campaign last year, is now stumping for Cuomo. She is imploring other Republicans to help Cuomo beat Mamdani, reported The City .

As Cuomo makes a final push to beat Mamdani, he is leaving the door open to voters from an unexpected persuasion — MAGA.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is scoring big last-minute donations. The pro-Cuomo super PAC Fix the City received $500,000 from Jewish casino magnate Steve Wynn last week. A group led by Jewish hedge funder Ricky Sandler also gave $250,000 to the anti-Mamdani PAC Save NYC.

Only U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents are allowed to donate to political campaigns. A campaign spokesperson told The Post that it would “of course return any donations that are not in compliance with CFB law.”

Mamdani’s campaign has accepted nearly $13,000 in potentially illegal foreign donations, representing .003% of donors, the New York Post found.

Rama Duwaji, Mamdani’s wife who could become the first lady before her 30th birthday, has not been stumping for her husband. She has spoken little in public and declined all press since the primary, saying she’s new to the political spotlight, reported The New York Times.

But Duwaji, an artist, is clear about her pro-Palestinian beliefs on social media. She has posted illustrations in support of Gaza on her Instagram, calling to “end the genocide.” She also recently published illustrations for a New York Magazine article about objects that Palestinian women took from their homes as they fled Gaza.