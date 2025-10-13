Its sukkah lost to devastating wildfire, Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center builds a new one with help from friends

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When the Eaton wildfires in Southern California razed the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center last January, its Torahs were all that remained.

That meant the synagogue was in the market for a new sukkah this month when the harvest holiday of Sukkot neared. It found one with the help of another local synagogue.

The Men’s Club of Temple Isaiah, located in Lafayette, California, near San Francisco, donated a sukkah to PJTC, a 100-year-old Conservative synagogue now operating out of temporary accommodations.

“While this past year was a tragic one for the congregants and clergy of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, it has been inspiring to witness the incredible resilience and the determination of this sacred community,” said Anshei Isaiah President Andy Shapiro in a statement. “As Jews, we could think of no greater mitzvah than by helping rebuild their Sukkah and joining with our brothers and sisters to welcome the new year.”

The sukkah, which was purchased from The Sukkah Project in Grand Junction, Colorado, was built on Oct. 5 by members of PJTC’s men’s club as well as members of Anshei Isaiah, who travelled over 350 miles to see its completion.

It was open during the holiday to PTJC’s 400 families, who are reeling from a fire that devastated their community. The synagogue has plans to rebuild on its former site.

Last Monday, on the first day of Sukkot, the two congregations participated in a joint virtual observance in their sukkahs.

“We are all one interconnected Jewish family,” said Temple Isaiah’s Senior Rabbi Jill Perlman in a statement. “Building the sukkah for our community has long been a beloved yearly tradition of our men’s club here at Isaiah, and I am glad they are able to share the love of this tradition with Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center through the donation of a sukkah.”