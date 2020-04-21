Have you experienced anti-Semitism? Tell us your story.

NEW YORK (JTA) — In a recent survey, the Anti-Defamation League found that most American Jewish adults have witnessed or experienced anti-Semitism sometime in the past five years.

But we know that surveys cannot capture what anti-Semitism feels like when it happens to you, or when you see it firsthand. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency wants to tell the human stories behind that statistic and to learn more about the people who have had to confront hatred in their everyday lives.

If you’ve witnessed or experienced anti-Semitism in recent years, please share your story with us using the form below.