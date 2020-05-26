Is your Jewish institution reopening? We want to hear from you.

NEW YORK (JTA) — Even as states and countries begin easing restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, many Jewish institutions are keeping their doors shut.

But some Jewish summer camps, synagogues and institutions are doing things differently.

Is your congregation or camp among them? Were you involved in the decision-making process? And if your community is re-opening, are you joining them in person or continuing to remain at home?

We want to hear from you:

width="640" height="1615" frameborder="0" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0">Loading…

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.