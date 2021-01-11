Here are the 37 Jewish members of Congress

WASHINGTON (JTA) — There are 37 Jewish members of the 117th Congress, which was sworn in last week amid the trauma of an insurrection spurred by President Donald Trump.

Of the 37, there are 10 in the Senate and 27 in the House of Representatives — 25 Democrats and two Republicans. All 10 Jewish senators caucus with the Democrats. (Overall, there are 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate.)

With Democrats taking both Senate seats in last week’s election in Georgia, Democrats will have 50 seats, and when Kamala Harris is sworn in as the tie-breaking vice-president on Jan. 20, they will control the Senate. That will make Charles Schumer of New York the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate, and the most senior Jewish American official in history.

The lists here are in alphabetical order. Freshmen are noted.

Jewish Democrats in the House:

Jake Auchincloss, Massachusetts (freshman)

Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon

David Cicilline, Rhode Island

Steve Cohen, Tennessee

Ted Deutch, Florida

Lois Frankel, Florida

Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey

Sara Jacobs, California (freshman)

Andy Levin, Michigan

Mike Levin, California

Alan Lowenthal, California

Elaine Luria, Virginia

Kathy Manning, North Carolina (freshman)

Jerry Nadler, New York

Dean Phillips, Minnesota

Jamie Raskin, Maryland

Jan Schakowsky, Illinois

Adam Schiff, California

Brad Schneider, Illinois

Kim Schrier, Washington

Brad Sherman, California

Elissa Slotkin, Michigan

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida

Susan Wild, Pennsylvania

John Yarmuth, Kentucky

Jewish Republicans in the House:

David Kustoff, Tennessee

Lee Zeldin, New York

Jewish senators

All are Democrats, except for Sanders, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats:

Michael Bennet, Colorado (Bennet’s mother is a Holocaust survivor. He does not identify with a religion.)

Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut

Ben Cardin, Maryland

Dianne Feinstein, California

Jon Ossoff, Georgia (freshman)

Jacky Rosen, Nevada

Bernie Sanders, Vermont

Brian Schatz, Hawaii

Charles Schumer, New York

Ron Wyden, Oregon