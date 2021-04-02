Meet the 27-year-old amplifying the sounds of the Borscht Belt (and listen to his favorite Yiddish songs)

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Growing up, Aaron Bendich would spend lots of time with his grandfather Max in the North Bronx, in a house “filled to the brim” with records, videotapes and CDs. Among Max’s collection were recordings of Yiddish songs and other Jewish music.

Fast forward a few years and Aaron is the manager of the radio station at Vassar College and taking Yiddish classes. Inevitably he started a show featuring Yiddish music and spent his free time scouring thrift shops and used record stores for obscure Jewish recordings.

Now 27 and living in Brooklyn, Bendich is about to launch his second Yiddish music show — on WJFF Radio Catskill, the public radio station for the Catskills and Northeast Pennsylvania. He’ll host “Borscht Beat,” a weekly hour of Jewish music recalling the heyday of the Jewish vacationland in upstate New York.

“If I can be a bridge to this lost media to other people, Jewish or not, and anyone who might enjoy, it is just so pleasing,” said Bendich, whose day job is director of advertising for Digital Media Rights, a film distributor in Manhattan. “There’s a real magic to it.”

Bendich said he was excited to be hosting the new show, which launches Sunday at 1 p.m., on a radio station with ties to a historic epicenter of Yiddish culture in the United States.

“Most of the artists I play have, at one time, performed within WJFF’s broadcast area,” Bendich said. “I think it’s very wonderful and exciting that my show is now on the station. There is some beautiful continuity with the rich Jewish cultural history of the region.”

We asked Bendich to pick and discuss five songs that represent the range of the Borscht Belt. He added a sixth as a bonus: a recording of his grandfather, Max Bendich, who ran a laundry service in the Bronx and recently passed away at the age of 105.