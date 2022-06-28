Adam Fox, 24, New York Rangers star

Adam Fox is a defenseman for the resurgent New York Rangers and was the first Jewish player to receive a major National Hockey League award. Fox was selected as one of the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch (formerly 36 Under 36). This distinction honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community. Fox, whose family attended the Jericho Jewish Center on Long Island, had a bar mitzvah with a — what else? — hockey theme. Asked by the New York Post about being one of the NHL’s few Jewish athletes, he said in a 2019 interview, “It’s definitely nice to represent a community, for sure.” Fox, who has a psychology degree from Harvard, lives in downtown Manhattan.

For the full list of this year’s “36ers,” click here.

New York Jewish Week: How did you get to where you are?



Fox: I’m from Long Island and played hockey at Harvard. Then I signed with the New York Rangers and have played there for three years.

What was your proudest moment on the Rangers?

When I won the Norris Trophy for Best Defenseman last year.

How does your Jewish identity influence your work?

Not many Jewish hockey players, so it’s cool to be a figure for people to aspire to be.

