JCC Manhattan staffer arrested after ‘firearms and fake ID’ investigation

This is a developing story.

(New York Jewish Week) — Security is heavy at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan after police arrested a part-time staff member “on premises” following an investigation into “firearms and fake ID distribution,” the Jewish community center told members in an email.

Thursday’s announcement by the Upper West Side institution said the employee’s alleged criminal activity was “unrelated to the JCC” and that law enforcement said “there were no firearms on our premises, nor any other prior or current threat to the JCC.”

Nevertheless, “solely out of an abundance of caution,” the JCC beefed up its security measures, posting additional guards and requiring all visitors to go through a security screening.

Details, including the suspect’s name, were not released.

The JCC holds some 1.200 programs a year and includes a fitness center, theater and swimming pool. In a typical year it serves over 55,000 people, according to its web site.