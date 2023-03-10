The Jewish Sport Report: Jewish Maryland star Abby Meyers is ready to take on the NCAA tournament

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

Hello, Jewish Sport Report readers!

Thank you to all who joined us in person and online for our event last night, “Jews on First: A Celebration at the World Baseball Classic.” And to those of you new to the Jewish Sport Report community, welcome! We’re thrilled to have you.

If you missed last night’s panel, you can watch the recording right here:

Read on for more Israel coverage, plus a preview of one Jewish player to watch in March Madness.

Meet Abby Meyers, Jewish basketball star at Maryland

The Division I NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are around the corner. As Jewish sports fans, here’s a name you should definitely know heading into next week’s March Madness tournament: Abby Meyers.

Her University of Maryland team has a shot at a top seed, as the Terrapins are ranked sixth in the Associated Press Top 25, and Meyers is the starting shooting guard, who averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

The Jewish star won a gold medal at the Maccabiah Games last summer, grew up at one of the country’s largest Reform synagogues and loves when Jewish fans come to her games.

“There’s a really strong Jewish community here at the University of Maryland, and there’s an amazing following of Jewish students who come to my games, who support me and love the fact that I’m Jewish,” Meyers told me this week.

Check out my profile of Meyers to learn more about her Jewish upbringing, her experience in Israel and more.

Halftime report

THE STRAW MAN LOVES JERUSALEM. New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry has a new mission: promoting Israel to non-Jews as an evangelical minister. Strawberry was in New York this week for an Israel event, so we caught up with the three-time World Series champ.

PURIM PLAY. Former Yeshiva University star Ryan Turell, who now plays for the G League’s Motor City Cruise, returned to New York for the second time this season — on Purim. My colleague Jacob Henry spoke to Turell and his fans about what it means to see the kippah-clad NBA prospect play professionally.

PUCK DROP. For young Shabbat-observant athletes, balancing schedules can be tricky, especially with many games taking place on Saturdays. In New Jersey, one youth hockey league is easing the stress by accommodating observant players with Shabbat-friendly schedules.

TECHNICAL FOUL. Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire has walked back comments he made earlier this week during a live social media conversation, in which he referred to Jews of European descent as converts and echoed other antisemitic conspiracy theories.

STROLLING ALONG. Aston Martin Formula One driver Lance Stroll put on quite a performance last week at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Stroll finished in sixth place, just 12 days after having surgery on a broken wrist. Next up is Saudi Arabia on March 19.

A WBC dispatch from Miami

ICYMI, I am in Miami for the World Baseball Classic, covering all things Team Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel lost a pre-WBC exhibition game 11-5 against the Miami Marlins. After taking a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Marlins’ bats came alive.

“Playing for this team is super meaningful to me,” veteran catcher Ryan Lavarnway said after the game. “It’s been really life changing. And I hope that this next generation of players that are new to this team takes the baton, and it means as much to them as it’s meant to us.”

Last night, Israel shut out the Washington Nationals 9-0, with Orthodox prospect Jacob Steinmetz starting for Israel. Matt Mervis, Spencer Horwitz, Ty Kelly and Noah Medlinger all had two hits for Israel. Israel’s pitchers held the Nationals to only six hits, striking out nine.

Now the real WBC action begins for Israel. Israel will play all four of its games at the Marlins’ loanDepot Park, and each game will be broadcast on either FS1 or FS2. All times are ET:

Sunday at 12 p.m.: Israel vs. Nicaragua

Monday at 7 p.m.: Israel vs. Puerto Rico

Tuesday at 7 p.m.: Israel vs. Dominican Republic

Wednesday at 12 p.m.: Israel vs. Venezuela

Two teams from each pool advance, meaning Israel will likely need to win two games to make it to the next round. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @JTASportReport for daily coverage.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend

⚾ IN BASEBALL…

Team Israel’s full schedule is listed above. Rowdy Tellez, who is playing for Team Mexico, will be taking on Colombia tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and Team USA Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks match up against Jakob Chychrun and his new squad the Ottawa Senators tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET. Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, Adam Fox and the New York Rangers play Jason Zucker and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

The Washington Wizards and Deni Avdija, who has had his moments but is still seeking more consistency on the court, host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7 p.m. ET and face the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Ryan Turell and the Motor City Cruise play the Fort Wayne Mad Ants tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

⛳ IN GOLF…

Max Homa and David Lipsky are both competing in the PGA Players Championship this weekend down here in Florida. Homa is up to seventh in the PGA world rankings.

Join the Jewish Sport Report’s bracket challenge!

March Madness is here, which means it’s time to fill out those brackets. We created a bracket group on ESPN for Jewish Sport Report readers — join here! The password is “jsr2023.” You can create up to five brackets, and the winner of our group will win… our admiration! Come play and interact with fellow Jewish sports fans.