Meet the New York Jewish Week’s ’36 to Watch’ 2023

Every year, the New York Jewish Week honors remarkable New Yorkers for their contributions in the arts, religion, culture, business, politics and philanthropy. Our goal is to identify innovators who are remaking the Jewish community, or contributing to society in ways that draw upon their diverse Jewish identities and sensibilities.

This year’s class of “36ers” includes a 17-year-old author, an 87-year-old police chaplain, as well as foodies and performers, rabbis and activists. They form a group of individuals — including some you may know and others you should — who together paint a portrait of a city, and its Jewish community, rebounding from a period of upheaval and eager to face the future.

