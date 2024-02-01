Biden sanctions 4 Jewish settlers based on allegations of violence against Palestinians and Israeli peace activists

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Joe Biden ordered crippling sanctions on four Jewish West Bank settlers for alleged violence against Palestinians and Israeli peace activists.

Biden’s executive order Thursday represented an escalation of the diplomacy and pressure he has exerted on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rein in extremists.

A White House statement framed the action as part of the multiple sanctions Biden has levied against officials of Hamas, the terrorist group that launched the war with a wave of massacres on Oct. 7.

“Since October 7, the United States has issued five rounds of sanctions against Hamas, including the most recent round of sanctions against Hamas last week,” the White House said in a statement. “President Biden has also spoken about his concern about the rise in violence that we have seen in the West Bank from extremist actors — in particular the rise in extremist settler violence, which reached record levels in 2023. This violence poses a grave threat to peace, security, and stability in the West Bank, Israel, and the Middle East region, and threatens the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The sanctions essentially bar the four from transactions that involve the U.S. financial system, and make it nearly impossible for them to carry out business with U.S. dollars.

The United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs has reported that settlers, or settlers joined with Israeli forces, have killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 137 since Oct. 7.

The four named settlers are: David Chai Chasdai, who allegedly led a riot in the Palestinian village of Huwara, which resulted in the death of a Palestinian; Shalom Zicherman, who allegedly attacked Israeli peace activists in the West Bank; Yinon Levy, who allegedly intimidated and assaulted Palestinians with the aim of driving them from lands where they lived and farmed; and Einan Tanjil, who allegedly assaulted Palestinians and Israeli peace activists.

Biden has held Israel tight since the launch of the war, accelerating arms transfers, relaying troop ships to the region to deter others from joining the war, and leading airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen who in solidarity with the Palestinians have been targeting commercial ships headed for Israel’s Eilat port.

But he has also grown increasingly exasperated with Netanyahu, who has defied any post-war scenario that would lead to Palestinian statehood, a key Biden priority. Netanyahu was slow to respond to U..S. requests to accelerate the entry of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip and to conduct a more targeted war inside Gaza.

More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched counterstrikes after Hamas killed 1,200 people, brutalized thousands more and took more than 250 people hostage. Israel says a third of the Palestinian dead are combatants. The strip is on the verge of mass famine, international aid organizations have said, most of its homes are destroyed and most of its people are displaced.

Most galling to Biden however, has been Netanyahu’s unwillingness or inability to rein in extremists in his Cabinet, whom Biden called on Netanyahu to disavow before the war, and to control accelerated anti-Palestinian violence in the West Bank.

Biden reportedly considered adding to the sanctions list Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister who has armed settlers with few restrictions since Oct. 7, and who has been convicted of terrorist-related activity. He decided against it, Axios reported. Biden also considered sanctioning Bezalel Smotrich, the far-right minister responsible for the West Bank.

Smotrich lashed out at the order on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying without evidence that it targeted the entire settlement movement.

“The ‘settler violence’ campaign is an antisemitic lie spread by the enemies of Israel to smear and harm the movement of settler pioneers,” Smotrich said. “Too bad the Biden administration is participating in this action while settlers are paying a steep price in the blood of their children in the war in Gaza.”

Smotrich said he would not stop in his efforts to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and to expand settlement. “If the price I pay is American sanctions imposed on me, so be it,” he said.

The Biden administration in December levied visa restrictions on settlers found to be involved in attacks, but to little effect.

A senior administration official, briefing reporters on Thursday just before the executive order was released, suggested that Biden was frustrated with the deaf ear that Netanyahu seems to have turned to the pleas of Israel’s most important ally.

“The president has also spoken about his concern repeatedly and consistently publicly and also in almost every diplomatic conversation he has with Israeli leaders about the rise in violence that we have seen in the West Bank from extremist factors,” the officials said. “And these actions pose a grave threat to peace, security and stability in the West Bank, Israel, and the Middle East region, and they also obstruct the realization of ultimately, an independent Palestinian state sitting side by side with the State of Israel.”

The order came on the day Biden traveled to campaign for reelection in Michigan, a key swing state where he overwhelmingly won the substantial Arab American vote in 2020. There is an organized campaign in the state to persuade voters to vote neither for Biden or for his presumptive rival, former President Donald Trump, because of anger with Biden over his support for Israel.

It was not immediately clear if any of the four named settlers have U.S. ties, but the order puts on notice any organization in the United States found to have funded any movement associated with the violence.

Individuals or organizations found “to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any person blocked pursuant to the order” will face the same sanctions, the order said.