Where to find a Passover seder in New York City in 2024

(New York Jewish Week) – The Passover story, about how Israelites made their exodus out of Egypt, is commonly told close to home, at a seder hosted by family and friends.

But for those looking for a public seder, or maybe just a change of pace, never fear: Across New York there are plenty of opportunities to tell the Passover story, eat matzah, hunt for the afikomen and drink four glasses of wine with your next best friends.

This year, the eight-day holiday begins with the first seder on the night of April 22. The New York Jewish Week has put together a guide for some of the city’s Passover offerings, including free and online seders and options for both nights.

For more options in every borough as well as Westchester and Long Island, take a look at UJA-Federation of New York’s “Find a Seder” tool.

Pre-Passover Events

Passover Earth Day Challenge with Repair the World

Join Jewish volunteering corps Repair the World as they embark on a two-week journey to clean up themselves and the Earth in honor of Passover and Earth Day. Repair the World has identified “10 modern environmental plagues” and has developed a toolkit for participants to respond to each. When you sign up for the challenge, Repair the World sends a guide with prompts and tasks to complete every day, including taking public transit, cleaning up a waterway, donating old clothes and more. Get started here.

City Winery’s Annual Downtown Seder

City Winery (25 11th Avenue) will once again host their star-studded seder, this year on April 17 at 7 p.m. Performers for this year’s 31st installment include comedians Alex Edelman, Richard Kind and Judy Gold, musicians David Broza and Steven Bernstein and speeches by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander and Dr. Ruth Westheimer. City Winery focuses every year’s seder on international issues and this year will focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tickets range from $75 to $180 and include a plant-based meal and four glasses of wine. Find more information here.

First Night: Monday, April 22

First Night Seder with Ohel Ayalah

Ohel Ayalah hosts their annual first-night seder at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Avenue) this. Starting with a wine tasting at 6 p.m., the seder is aimed at New Yorkers in their 20s and 30s who may not have family or a synagogue affiliation to turn to, though it is open to people of all ages. Tickets are $102 ($74 for students) and include wine, dinner and a haggadah. Get tickets here.

Sharing Stories of Hope — an online seder with Congregation Rodeph Sholom

Join Upper West Side Reform Congregation Rodeph Sholom for free online seder at 6 p.m., led by senior Rabbi Ben Spratt and Senior Cantor Shayna De Lowe. CRS will share a haggadah on screen, as well as songs and discussion materials for the seder, which is intended for families and adults. Register here.

Story-Slam Seder with Base UWS

Join Rabbi Danny Stein and Base Upper West Side for a seder beginning at 7 p.m. “The evening will be filled with community, song and dreaming of a brighter world together. Plus, a number of Basers will prepare to share personal stories of liberation (based on NPR’s Moth Radio Hour format),” according to Base’s website. Tickets start at $36. Sign up here.

Chabad Young Professionals Seder

Join Chabad Young Professionals for a first night seder at 8 p.m., and again on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m., featuring a “gourmet dinner” and wine. No Hebrew or Jewish knowledge is necessary, per their website. Tickets are $125 per night, or $225 for both nights, location upon RSVP. Find more information here.

Second Night: Tuesday, April 23

92NY Community Passover Seder

Join 92NY for their community second-night seder, hosted by Rebecca Schoffer, 92NY’s director of Jewish Family Life. The seder will be at 92NY’s Buttenwieser Hall (1395 Lexington Ave) on at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 for children and $75 for adults and include food and wine. Register here.

My Jewish Learning’s Online Seder

My Jewish Learning and Rabbi Moishe Steigmann are hosting an interactive, online second-night seder on Tuesday at 7 p.m. “filled with traditional prayers, songs, and the retelling of the Passover story.” A link to a printable online haggadah will be sent upon registration. Tickets start at $25, register here.

Second Night Seder with Jewish Community Project Downtown

Head to JCP Downtown in Tribeca (146 Duane St.) for a second-night seder on at 5:30 p.m. The interactive seder includes dinner and will be hosted by Danielle Brody, who created the “Don’t Fu-Haggadah-boudit” haggadah and was named to the New York Jewish Week’s “36 to Watch” list in 2022. Tickets start at $72, register here.