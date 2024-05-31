Jewish Pride Month events in New York City 2024, from galas to Shabbat services

As June rolls in, so does Pride Month — a 30-day celebration of the LBGTQ community and its long fight for equality.

New York City is home to the largest LGBTQ population in the country, so it’s no surprise that we’re also home to one of the biggest Pride parades. This year’s parade — themed “Reflect. Empower. Unite” — will take place on Sunday, June 30. Last year, the parade drew roughly 75,000 marchers and 2 million spectators, a capstone to a month of events ranging from raucous, late-night parties to documentary screening, drag shows and art exhibits.

The city’s Jewish community — also the largest in the country — is hosting a number of Pride events, too, from family-friendly concerts to galas to special Shabbat services. Scroll down for our roundup of Jewish ways to celebrate Pride New York this June.

Is your synagogue or Jewish organization hosting a Pride event open to the public? Send an email with the details if you’d like us to add it to our list!

Celebration of Eshel featuring Modi

Eshel, an organization that supports Orthodox parents of queer teenagers, is celebrating its 13th anniversary this year with a gala at the Prince George Ballroom (15 East 27th St., Manhattan) on Tuesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. The event includes dinner and drinks — the keynote program this year is an interview with comedian Modi Rosenfeld and his husband Leo Veiga. Get tickets, $75, here.

Base UWS Pride Celebration

On June 5 at 7:30 p.m., Base UWS, a new community for Jews in their 20s and 30s led by Rabbi Danny Stein, is hosting an evening of socializing and storytelling in honor of Pride on its rooftop deck overlooking Central Park. Drinks, snacks and ice cream are part of the free event. Location upon RSVP.

Pride Reception and Kabbalat Shabbat with Stephen Wise Free Synagogue

Join Stephen Wise Free Synagogue (30 West 68th St., Manhattan) for a Shabbat service and special LGBTQ+ Pride reception on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. Register for free here.

CBE’s Very Queer Pride Party

Party the night away with Congregation Beth Elohim (274 Garfield Pl., Brooklyn) as the Reform synagogue in Park Slope celebrates Pride on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. The party features food, an open bar and performances by The Isle of Klezbos and DJ Plotz. Tickets start at $18. CBE will also co-host a seudah shlishit (the third meal on Shabbat) with several other Brooklyn Jewish groups before Brooklyn’s annual Twilight Pride Parade on June 8. Free; register here.

Jewish Family Pride in Brooklyn

In conjunction with several Brooklyn Jewish organizations, The Neighborhood is hosting several events the weekend of June 7-9 to celebrate Brooklyn’s Queer Jewish families, including a Pride Shabbat on June 7 at Hannah Senesh Community School (342 Smith St.), a Rainbow Rockout concert at Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th St.) and a Pride afternoon in Prospect Park. Check out the full list of events here.

Pride Celebration at JCC Mid-Westchester

On Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m., join the JCC Mid-Westchester (999 Wilmot Rd., Scarsdale) for a Pride celebration featuring rainbow challah-making, crafts and music. There will also be a talk with author Jeff Bender about his book “Apparel Has No Gender.” Register for the free afternoon here.

Pride Shabbat Dinner with Town and Village Synagogue

Town and Village Synagogue (334 East 14th St., Manhattan) is hosting a Pride Shabbat dinner on Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. featuring a conversation with Kate Brooks, the author of “Transister: Raising Twins in a Gender-Bending World.” Tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for kids under 18.

Jewish Queer Youth Nachas Gala

Jewish Queer Youth is throwing its annual Pride=Nachas gala this year on Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. The event features music, dancing, frozen cocktails, kosher cuisine and will honor two Jewish community leaders. Location upon RSVP. From $90; learn more here.

Pride Shabbat with Congregation Beit Simchat Torah

New York’s pioneering queer synagogue is hosting a Pride Shabbat — seen as a “cornerstone celebration of CBST’s calendar” — on Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Masonic Hall. (46 West 41st St., Manhattan). Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum will deliver her final sermon before she steps down. Donations suggested and a livestream will be available. Register here.