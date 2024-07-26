New York Restaurant Week 2024: 10 Jewish spots to try

The average dinner entree at Barbounia, one of New York City’s most acclaimed new Israeli restaurants, runs $40. But for the next few weeks, diners will be able to snag a three-course meal for just $20 more.

Welcome to NYC Restaurant Week — the twice-yearly event that makes restaurants in the city more approachable by offering $30, $45 and $60 multi-course prix-fixe lunches and dinners.

Every winter and summer, hundreds of restaurants across the city participate in Restaurant Week, which was launched by New York City Tourism and Conventions in 1992 as a promotional program to help restaurants get guests in the door during slow periods, and allow diners to try places they might not normally visit (read: afford).

This summer, more than 600 restaurants are taking part in Restaurant Week — with several high-quality Jewish, kosher and Israeli spots among them. Many of them, including Mesiba and Tsion Cafe, were spotlighted in our list of 18 essential restaurants in New York City.

As you make your dining plans, an important note: The “week” in Restaurant Week is a misnomer. This summer’s Restaurant Week runs from July 22 through Aug. 18, with several spots extending their special menus until Sept. 1.

If you wanted to check out a Jewish restaurant in the city that’s new to you, now’s the time! Keep scrolling to read more about the kosher, Israeli and Jewish-owned eateries that are participating this summer. B’tayavon!

250 Park Ave. South, Flatiron, Manhattan

Barbounia has been a Manhattan staple for nearly 20 years. Israeli chef Amitzur Mor is at the helm of the restaurant, which serves diverse, Israeli-fusion dishes like smoked trout, lamb kofta kebab “terracotta” and spiced milk ice cream topped with silan. For Restaurant Week, Barbounia is offering a $45 two-course lunch and a $60 three-course dinner. For dinner, appetizer options include chilled sweet corn soup, wild salmon ceviche, taboon roasted beets and crispy halloumi. Mains are taboon roasted mediterranean dorade, braised beef shank “mansaf,” farmer’s market vegetable terracotta or taboon roasted chicken shish kebab.

211-37 26th Ave., Bayside, Queens

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen is a staple for those who keep kosher, and the Bayside location in Queens is participating in Restaurant Week with a two-course $30 lunch and brunch and three-course $45 dinner. While the menu for Restaurant Week isn’t available online, you can expect classic deli fare from this Ashkenazi Jewish spot.

25 11th Ave., Chelsea, Manhattan

Opened in 2008 by Michael Dorf, the Jewish founder of the Knitting Factory, City Winery is known for its unique wines and live music and events, including its annual, star-studded Downtown Seder. Its flagship location at Pier 57 in Chelsea includes a restaurant and pizza bar that is participating in Restaurant Week with a $45 lunch and $60 dinner.

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

2454 Broadway, Upper West Side, Manhattan

This classic Upper West Side Israeli restaurant has been open since 2021. For Restaurant Week, it is offering a $30 lunch and $45 dinner, which includes an appetizer, main and dessert. The appetizer offerings are cucumber and herb gazpacho, Israeli salad, flash fried cauliflower and hummus, while the mains are zucchini and onion gratin, crispy roasted lamb, plancha-seared salmon, seared porgy or chicken schnitzel. For dessert, choose among silan, labneh cheesecake, creme brulée or flourless chocolate cake. Get details here.

464 Sixth Ave., Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Native New Yorker Chef Melanie Shurka, who is of Israeli-Iranian and Ashkenazi descent, opened Kubeh in Greenwich Village in 2017. The restaurant takes its name from the Iraqi, Kurdish and Syrian filled dumplings, or kubeh, that are the highlight of the menu. For Restaurant Week, the spot is offering a $30 lunch and $45 dinner, with a huge array of options for each meal. Check out the menu here.

353 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Like its Hebrew name attests, Mesiba, which opened in Williamsburg last year, is a party. For Restaurant Week, the Tel Aviv-inspired restaurant is offering a $45 three-course dinner. Operated by Elad Zvi of the Bar Lab Hospitality, the restaurant’s head chef is Israeli Eli Buliskeria. While the menu for Restaurant Week isn’t available online, we recommend the whole fried fish and msabbaha cart, where warm hummus is mixed up tableside.

68 Clinton St., Lower East Side, Manhattan

Jewish-Filipino chef and television personality Leah Cohen’s Pig and Khao has been a Lower East Side staple serving Southeast Asian cuisine since 2012. For Restaurant Week, the spot is offering a $30 lunch and $60 four-course dinner. For appetizers, choose from papaya salad, sinigang shrimp or brussels sprouts. For the second course, the options are sizzling sisig, khao soi or pork belly adobo. The third course brings BBQ baby back ribs, isaan steak and crispy cauliflower. Choose between jasmine or coconut rice on the side and for dessert, turon — a fried banana roll — or ricotta donuts.

1215 Third Ave., Upper East Side, Manhattan

For another classic Jewish deli with Ashkenazi fare, visit PJ Bernstein on the Upper East Side, which is offering a $30 lunch and $60 dinner. For dinner, choose from options of split pea, matzo ball or mushroom barley soups for a first course, pierogies or latkes for a second course and, for the main course, a choice of salmon or brisket. Finish off your meal with a classic slice of New York cheesecake.

763 St. Nicholas Ave., Harlem, Manhattan

Tsion Cafe, the hip Ethiopian-Jewish restaurant in Harlem that transitioned to a certified kosher menu earlier this year, is participating in Restaurant Week with a $45 three-course dinner. Choose between the plantini, injera rolls or injera chips for an appetizer, the Tsion platter, Addis Harlem Bowl or Mama Africa Bowl for a main and malawach or halva for dessert. Click here for details.

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

845 United Nations Plaza, Midtown, Manhattan

For Restaurant Week, this kosher fine-dining spot is offering a $60 three-course dinner. The menu offers a variety of options, including a choice of short rib tacos, beet salad, sushi roll or chicken lollipops for appetizers; rib eye, chicken parmigiana, salmon or gnocchi for the main and sorbet, fruit, tiramisu or molten chocolate cake for dessert. See the menu here.