Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, hostage parents speaking at DNC, say ‘the time is now’ to bring captives home

The crowd erupted in chants of “Bring them home,” some shed tears, and for the entire time Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin spoke at the Democratic National Convention, tens of thousands of attendees stood on their feet and listened.

The couple, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, spoke for nine minutes on behalf of the families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, of which their son is one. In what were the most extended remarks at the convention so far on Israel and Gaza, they emphasized that American citizens remain captive and said that liberating them should be a cause that crosses partisan divisions.

“This is a political convention, but needing our only son and all the cherished hostages home is not a political issue,” Jon Polin said to cheers. “It is a humanitarian issue.”

The couple have been among the most prominent advocates globally for the hostages’ release, and both stood at the podium wearing the number “320” written on a strip of tape, signifying the number of days their son has been held hostage. Rachel Goldberg-Polin, who spoke first, described the range of nationalities and ages among the more than 100 hostages in Gaza, and recounted the story of her son’s capture on Oct. 7 at the Nova music festival, where part of his arm was blown off.

“He was loaded onto a pickup truck and stolen from his life, and me and Jon, into Gaza. and that was 320 days ago,” she said, her voice breaking. “Since then, we live on another planet. Anyone who is a parent or has had a parent can try to imagine the anguish and misery that Jon and I and all the hostage families are enduring.”

Discord and demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war has swirled around the convention, and the conflict is one of the issues that most divides Democrats. At a convention aimed at projecting unity, mentions of the war have been relatively rare, and there have been brief moments of protest in the convention hall.

It was unclear until shortly before the main program Wednesday night whether hostage families would be represented on the stage, and pro-Palestinian advocates demanded that their sentiments be represented as well. Activists at a press conference Wednesday offered a local Illinois state representative who is Palestinian American and a physician who had treated some of the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israel’s strikes.

“Is there room for Palestinian Americans in this party?” said Abbas Alawieh, a founder of the pro-Palestinian Uncommitted movement, which held the press conference, and a Michigan delegate. “Is there room for people who believe in Palestinian American humanity and in Palestinian human rights in this party? I sure hope that the answer is yes.”

None of that controversy was apparent on Wednesday evening while the Goldberg-Polins spoke. Another hostage family, the parents of Omer Neutra, were also received positively when they spoke at the Republican convention last month.

The couple were introduced by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, an outspoken supporter of Israel who was in the country on Oct. 7. He said he was “honored” to introduce them and added, “Rachel and Jon want what every parent wants: to hold their child close, to love on them, keep them safe.”

Both of the couple called for a deal to release the hostages and agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, drawing the loudest applause of their speeches. Their appearance came at a time when negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a deal are again faltering, as they have in successive rounds of talks over the past several months. They said both Republicans and Democrats have sought to help them, and thanked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s nominee, for working “tirelessly” for a deal.

“In a competition of pain, there are no winners,” Jon Polin said. “In an inflamed Middle East, we know the one thing that can most immediately release pressure and bring calm to the entire region: a deal that brings this diverse group of 109 hostages home and ends the suffering of the innocent civilians in Gaza. The time is now.”

The crowd fell into silence as the couple strode onto the stage. Delegates stood up, including those scattered throughout wearing keffiyehs in solidarity with the Palestinians. A man sporting a Hebrew Harris-Walz button started a “Bring them home” chant, and soon the whole room picked it up.

Like most of the room, Susan Sheu, 55, a delegate from California, remained standing while the couple spoke. She coauthored her state party’s ceasefire resolution, and said she could not imagine the anguish of a mother missing her child.

“It was a stark reminder that while I have gone on with my life so many others haven’t,” said Sheu, who converted to Judaism 25 years ago.

Her friend seated next to her, Will McConnell, 32, said he was awed by the strength of the parents. “It was so powerful to see that this family that is going through so much is also publicly calling with such strength for a ceasefire deal and for the end of suffering for Gazans as well,” he said.

Speaking in front of perhaps the biggest audience she has faced, on TV and in the convention hall, Rachel Goldberg-Polin ended with a message for her son.

“Hersh, Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you,” she said. “Stay strong. Survive.”