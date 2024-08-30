What Kamala Harris said about Israel and the war in Gaza in her CNN interview with Tim Walz

Kamala Harris did not surprise during her first sit-down televised interview with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Thursday evening. On all topics, she reiterated comments she has made before and emphasized that she would extend the broad policies of President Joe Biden while seeking to “turn the page” on divisive politics.

The same was the case for Israel and the war in Gaza, where she offered a familiar version of the comments she made last week in her speech at the Democratic National Convention accepting the nomination. She emphasized that under her leadership, the United States would continue to support Israel and its right and ability to defend itself, while also seeking security and self-determination for the Palestinians.

Harris was speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, who is Jewish and has covered both antisemitism and post-Oct. 7 anti-Israel protests. The question about Israel kicked off the portion of the interview focused on foreign policy.

Harris did not immediately answer Bash’s first question about what she would do differently on Israel compared to Biden. When Bash pressed, asking whether Harris would change U.S. policy around sending arms to Israel, as many pro-Palestinian protesters seek, Harris said, “No,” emphasizing that her priority is ending the war through a ceasefire deal that frees the hostages.

“A deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war but will unlock so much of what must happen next,” Harris said.

Here’s the full transcript of the portion of the interview that focused on Israel and the war in Gaza.

Bash: Let’s talk about some foreign policy issues that would be on your plate if you become commander in chief. President Biden has tried unsuccessfully to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. He’s been doing it for months and months, along with you. Would you do anything differently? For example, would you withhold some U.S. weapons shipments to Israel? That’s what a lot of people on the progressive left want you to do. Harris: Let me be very clear. I’m unequivocal and — and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself. And that’s not gonna change. But let’s take a step back. Oct 7: 1,200 people are massacred, many young people who are simply attending a musical festival. Women were horribly raped. As I said then, I say today, Israel had a right — has a right — to defend itself. We would. And how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And we have got to get a deal done. We were in Doha. We have to get a deal done. This war must end. And we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out. I’ve met with the families of the American hostages. Let’s get the hostages out. Let’s get the ceasefire done. Bash: But no change in policy in terms of arms and — and so forth? Harris: No. We have to get a deal done. Dana, we have to get a deal done. When you look at the significance of this to the families, to the people who are living in that region — a deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war but will unlock so much of what must happen next. I remain committed, since I’ve been on Oct. 8, to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure and in equal measure the Palestinians have security and self-determination — and dignity.