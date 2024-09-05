Munich police kill man who brandished gun near Israeli consulate and 1972 Olympics massacre commemoration

BERLIN — Police in Munich say they thwarted a potential attack on Jewish targets on Thursday after they shot and killed a man who had a gun near the Israeli Consulate and a museum that documents World War II history.

The man appeared to have been carrying a long-barreled firearm and shot at police officers, who returned fire, according to Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann. There were no other injuries.

Police have not offered details on the suspect. But some German media outlets were reporting that he was an Austria teenager whom police had previously investigated for alleged ties to Islamic extremism.

Germany’s public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, verified videos shared online that show a younger male carrying a rifle fitted with a bayonet before the shootout.

The Israeli consulate had been closed for the day due to a memorial service marking the anniversary of the deadly attack on Israeli athletes during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany tweeted about the incident, saying, “The news from #Munich has also reached us. It takes our breath away. Please stay safe!”

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described it as a “serious incident.” She told reporters that “the protection of Jewish and Israeli facilities, as you know, has the highest priority.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement that he had spoken with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“Together we expressed our shared condemnation and horror at the terror attack this morning near the Israeli consulate in Munich,” Herzog tweeted. “On the day our brothers and sisters in Munich were set to stand in remembrance of our brave athletes murdered by terrorists 52 years ago, a hate-fuelled terrorist came and once again sought to murder innocent people.”

The area was sealed off as police investigate, with a large police presence deployed to the plaza near the center of the city that is home to both the consulate and the Munich Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism. The Nazi Party was formed in Munich.

Police have asked witnesses to upload photos and videos to a special website.