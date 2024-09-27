Aileen Lampel Novick, of Jericho, N.Y., passes away at 94

Aileen Lampel Novick, 94, formerly of Jericho, N.Y., died Sept. 25, 2024, surrounded by family.

Born on Nov. 20, 1929, and raised in Ridgewood, Queens, she was the daughter of the late Fanny and Sol Lampel. Aileen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Murray Novick.

Aileen was a devoted sister to Renee; mother to Barry (Barbara) and Jonathan (Cindy); grandmother to Abby (Ben), Asher (Kim), and Rachel (Sam); and great-grandmother to Lizzie and Sophie.

Aileen was known for her wit, determination and sense of duty to her family and community. She proudly served as the National Executive Director of Hadassah. Aileen enjoyed crosswords, walks outside, and Shabbat dinners with her family until her final days. She will be dearly missed.

This is a Paid Life Tribute from the Novick Family. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.

