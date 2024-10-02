How New York’s Jews are marking the 1-year anniversary of Oct. 7

Nearly a year has passed since Oct. 7, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. As the first anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel approaches, many people are looking for a way to mark the date and honor those who were killed, taken hostage or otherwise affected on Oct. 7 and throughout the ongoing war.

Events will be held all across New York City (and virtually), both on the anniversary itself and throughout the week. Some encourage flag-waving and outward support for Israel, while others ask attendees not to bring signs or flags of any sort. Between large public gatherings, intimate discussions with Oct. 7 survivors and displays of creative expression, there’s no shortage of ways to meaningfully observe the anniversary in New York. Keep scrolling for our roundup.

Oct. 5 | Havdalah for the Hostages

Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave.) is hosting a Havdalah service from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. CEO Rabbi Joanna Samuels and Cantor Shimon Smith will lead a song circle to honor the victims of Oct. 7 and pray for the release of the hostages. Free; register here.

Oct. 6 | Brooklyn Memorial Service

Congregation Beth Elohim (271 Garfield Pl.), a Reform synagogue in Park Slope, is holding a reflective, musical ceremony of mourning and remembrance with clergy and communities from around Brooklyn. The event will run from 8 to 9 p.m. For security purposes, attendees are required to present a valid ID and should refrain from bringing items including umbrellas, strollers, backpacks and banners or large flags. Free; find more information and register here.

Oct. 6 | One Year Later: Israel, the Middle East War, and U.S.-Israel Relations

Hosted by the 92nd Street Y and cosponsored by Columbia University’s Institute of Global Politics, this panel discussion will feature experts and journalists giving their analysis of the war in Gaza, Israel’s domestic political situation and U.S.-Israeli relations. The discussion, moderated by the dean of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, Keren Yarhi-Milo, will include Dennis Ross, Jane Harman and Nadav Eyal. Get tickets, $18, to watch the panel either in-person at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center (1395 Lexington Ave.), or online. 8 p.m.

Oct. 7 | A Year of Mourning with the Hey Alma Community (Zoom)

Join Rabbi Emily Cohen and the Hey Alma community for a virtual gathering. During this brief event — 2 to 2:20 p.m. — attendees will share their experiences of the past year, name those who were lost and offer prayers and hopes for the time to come. Register and get more information here.

Oct. 7 | Community-wide Commemoration

The UJA-Federation of New York is organizing gatherings across the city to commemorate Oct. 7. The marquee event in central Manhattan is sold out, but there are additional livestream viewings and satellite events. To participate in the commemorative event with the Queens Jewish community, contact Mayer Waxman; to watch a livestream of the marquee event in Riverdale, contact Rabbi Scott Kalmikoff.

Oct. 7 | Israelis for Peace NYC Vigil

Israelis for Peace NYC, an activist group promoting a shared Israeli-Palestinian future, is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. in Union Square by the George Washington statue. Participants will join in mourning all those killed on and since Oct. 7, and in demanding a ceasefire and the return of the hostages from Gaza. Organizers request that attendees do not bring flags or signs. Click for details.

Oct. 7 | Kings Bay Y One-Year Commemoration

Kings Bay Y in South Brooklyn (3495 Nostrand Ave.) is hosting an evening of songs, speeches and prayers. Atir Vinnikov, a Nova music festival survivor, will be present to recount the story of how a Bedouin Israeli man rescued him and his friends. Event is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., RSVP here.

Oct. 7 | Memorial Event at the Sephardic Community Center

In partnership with the Sephardic Community Alliance and Barkai Yeshivah, the Sephardic Community Center (1901 Ocean Pkwy.) in Brooklyn will host a memorial from 8 to 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). Rabbi Achiya Eliyahu and Idit Eliyahu will be present to honor the memory of their son, Ariel Eliyahu, who died while serving in the IDF during the winter. Learn more here.

Oct. 7 | NYC Documentary Premiere: “October 7: Voices of Pain, Hope and Heroism”

Aish, the Jewish educational organization that produced this documentary film, is premiering their documentary at AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St.) in midtown Manhattan. The film captures five Israeli families’ journeys in the wake of Oct. 7. Following the screening, a discussion will be led by Aish COO Global, Rabbi Elliot Mathias, featuring Zach Sage Fox, Lizzy Savetsky, Tanya Zuckerbrot and Ari Ackerman as panelists. The event will run from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.. Tickets are $12.51; click here to buy or learn more.

Oct. 7 | Times Square Memorial

Organized by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s World Values Network, this Times Square event will honor the victims of Oct. 7, the hostages who remain captive in Gaza and the soldiers fighting to free them. It will also include words from keynote speaker, U.S. Army Captain and Medal of Honor recipient, Florent Groberg. Attendees are encouraged to bring flags and other visible accessories and clothing. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. and the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here for free; organizers ask for a donation (as little as $1) to prevent spammers.

Oct. 7 | Touro University: Reflections & Commemoration One Year Later (Zoom)

Hosted by Dr. Alan Kadish, president of Touro University, this virtual talk will feature words from former Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau, and former Consul General of Israel Ido Aharoni. Event begins at 8 p.m. Learn more and register here.

Oct. 9 | Erez Kaganovitz Presents: Humans of October 7th Photography Exhibit & Gallery Talk

In the aftermath of Hamas’ attack, Erez Kaganovitz — the photojournalist behind Humans of Tel Aviv and Humans of The Holocaust projects — launched a new project: Humans of October 7th. Kaganovitz will bring his exhibit, which chronicles stories of Israeli heroism and humanity, to the Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island (1466 Manor Rd.) on Oct. 9, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register here to attend this and other free commemorative events at the JCC of Staten Island Oct. 6 to 9.