An Israeli-American activist’s case for electing Kamala Harris

I was born and raised in Israel, the oldest of 10 siblings, in a liberal-minded Orthodox Jewish family. I love my family, a diverse gang of smart people who respect one another even when disagreeing. Politically we are a mixed group. Some of us are fiscally conservative or libertarian. Others are traditional liberals who believe in a social safety net.

Although only three of us live in the United States, we are all American citizens and eligible voters in the November elections. We share a concern for the State of Israel and for the safety of Jews in the United States.

Like many in the United States, we know this election is important. We are shaken by the events of the last year, after the horrific attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel and the rise of antisemitism in the United States. My votes in November must address these concerns along with my values. I will vote for Kamala Harris — for myself, for my siblings here and for my family in Israel.

Vice President Harris shares many of my values, including an unflinching commitment to reproductive freedom and unshakable respect for the dignity of all people. The Biden-Harris presidency prioritized clean energy in the Inflation Reduction Act and rebuilding America’s infrastructure. The Child Tax Credit cut child poverty in half and their administration added 7.9 million jobs. But even for those who do not prioritize these policies, Kamala Harris is a person you can trust. She is conscientious, responsible and defends the rule of law.

President Biden and Vice President Harris have demonstrated their ironclad commitment to Israel. I clearly remember how moved I was while listening to President Biden on Oct. 10, 2023, saying, “Let me say again … anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t. And let there be no doubt: The United States has Israel’s back.” These statements went beyond words. They were backed by large aircraft carriers and billions of dollars in aid and military support (which Republicans — including JD Vance — delayed for six months). As an organizer for the Hostages Families Forum, I have heard firsthand how committed Biden and Harris have been to the hostages’ families, and the warmth and empathy they express.

But Israel’s safety does not depend on military accomplishments alone; security is achieved by forging alliances and international agreements. Israel benefits from U.S. leadership. In April, we saw this in action, when a coalition of the United States, France, moderate Arab allies and Israel collaborated to destroy nearly all of the Iranian-launched missiles before they reached Israel’s airspace. When Iran directed another barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israeli cities on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the United States and other partners stepped up again to help defend the Jewish state.

Related: A Jewish and formerly Democratic congressman’s case for electing Donald Trump

This didn’t happen by accident or in a vacuum. It was possible, in part, because President Biden and Vice President Harris restored international and diplomatic trust after the erratic and unstable Trump presidency.

Experts in security, including 741 bipartisan former national security officials, endorsed Harris for president, calling Trump “impulsive and ill-informed.” “This election is a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness,” they wrote. “Vice President Harris would make an excellent Commander-in-Chief, while Mr. Trump has proven he is not up to the job.”

To be sure, Trump’s impulsiveness can at times benefit Israel — moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and finalizing the Abraham Accords were examples of that. But he has not described his vision for the region, most likely because he does not have one. I worry what an isolationist, “America First” ticket would do when Israel needs America’s help. Only four of Trump’s 44 Cabinet-level appointees endorsed him, an alarming statement from those who worked with him most closely during his presidency.

In the United States, many Jews worry about the rise of antisemitism, and Vice President Harris is one of our strongest champions. She served as a key driver behind the nation’s first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism. Doug Emhoff, her Jewish spouse, has emerged as a forceful voice against the epidemic of Jew hatred. “Part of fighting hate is living openly and proudly as a Jew and celebrating our faith and our culture,” he said in August. What could be a better example of living “openly and proudly as a Jew” than having the “First Mensch” in the White House?

In 2022, Donald Trump hosted the white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Trump and Vance repeatedly denigrate immigrants, Muslims and women. Last November, Trump promised to “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” As Jews, we know what happens when that type of hate speech continues unabated, because it tends to end up targeting us as well.

Trump recently, and not for the first time, trafficked in explicitly antisemitic rhetoric, claiming that if he loses the presidential elections, “The Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that.” Blaming Jews, a minority group, for the election results is blatantly antisemitic. When you remember the Trump MAGA supporters’ reaction to his loss in 2020, when you recall the horrors of Jan. 6, this statement is terrifying.

The challenges the next president will face at home and abroad are vast. The solutions are not simple. But the values that will guide Kamala Harris are clear. She is the responsible, honest and steadfast president that my family in the United States and in Israel need.

I will be voting for Harris because she will support each of my brothers and sisters. She will fight antisemitism for Shevi who lives in Princeton, New Jersey, and protect LGBTQ rights for my lesbian sister Avigail. She will maintain freedom of religion for David, soon to be a Reform rabbi, and affirm the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security for Yossi, an educator and military hawk. She will expand healthcare coverage for Sara, who is a social worker, and care for the dignity of all people for my sister Shoshi, a lover of all humans. She will promote responsible economic policies for Yehuda, a business entrepreneur, and defend reproductive freedom for Shuli, who studies victims of sexual abuse.

I am excited to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they share my values, and they will protect my family and our people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email



Support the Jewish Telegraphic Agency Help ensure Jewish news remains accessible to all. Your donation to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency powers the trusted journalism that has connected Jewish communities worldwide for more than 100 years. With your help, JTA can continue to deliver vital news and insights. Donate today. Donate

Esther Sperber is an architect, founder of Studio ST Architects. Born and raised in Israel, she now lives in New York. She writes and lectures about architecture, culture, religion and psychoanalysis. Her work has been published in the New York Times, The Huffington Post, Lilith, the Jewish Week, TOI, the Forward and academic journals. She is an organizer for the Hostages Families Forum in New York.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.