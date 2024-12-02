Flags at New York State buildings will be flown at half-staff Tuesday for Omer Neutra

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff in memory of Omer Neutra.

The announcement came hours after the Israeli military disclosed that Neutra, an American-Israeli held hostage in Gaza, was killed by Hamas in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Neutra was born in New York City and raised in Plainview, Long Island. Growing up, he attended the Schechter School of Long Island and Camp Young Judaea Sprout Lake, in Dutchess County.

He moved to Israel after high school and served in the Israel Defense Forces as a tank commander. Hamas fighters attacked his tank in the Oct. 7 invasion, killing him along with other soldiers.

“For months we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Hochul said in a statement. “I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

New York State buildings will lower their flags to half-staff on Tuesday, when a memorial service for Neutra will take place at Midway Jewish Center in Syosset, Long Island at 10:30 a.m. (The service will be livestreamed here.)

Since his abduction, Neutra’s parents Orna and Ronen have been among the most visible advocates for the hostages’ release, including by calling for a deal that would free the captives. They appeared at the Republican National Convention and spoke directly with both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

In late August, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, another American-Israeli hostage who had become the face of the hostages’ plight in the United States, was executed by Hamas along with five other hostages shortly before the Israeli military discovered their bodies in Gaza.

Hamas is still believed to be holding Neutra’s body in Gaza, along with six other Americans. Three of them are thought to still be alive: Edan Alexander, Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen. Hamas recently released a video showing Alexander alive.

