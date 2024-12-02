Omer Neutra, American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza, confirmed killed on Oct. 7

Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli held hostage in Gaza, was killed by Hamas during its attack on Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli military announced Monday.

The announcement of Neutra’s death means that of the seven Americans thought to be held by Hamas, at least four are presumed dead. It comes shortly after Hamas released a proof-of-life video of Edan Alexander, another of the American hostages it is holding captive.

Neutra, who was 21 on Oct. 7, is the son of Israeli parents who grew up on Long Island, where he attended Jewish day school and camp. Following graduation, he moved to Israel and enlisted in the military. He was serving as a tank commander when he was killed.

In the more than a year since his abduction, his parents Orna and Ronen became prominent faces of the movement to free the hostages. They spoke at the Republican National Convention this past summer as well as at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition and numerous other forums. They have also spoken directly with President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump in an effort to free their son and the other hostages.

The Neutra parents spoke at a weekly rally on behalf of the hostages in Central Park on Sunday. They also spoke over the summer at Ramah Day Camp in Nyack, where Omer worked as a swim instructor.

“We just learned that this prayer couldn’t be answered for the family of Omer Neutra,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Omer was barbarically murdered by Hamas in the October 7 attacks. We pray that his body can be returned to his family, who have been speaking out for him & all hostages since that horrific day.”

Neutra’s parents had repeatedly pushed for a deal to free the captives, but said they felt political will was lacking. “It seems like it’s only urgent for the hostage families and of course all of the Israeli families and the Jewish world. Not for the politicians,” Ronen Neutra said in a September interview days after the body of another high-profile American hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was discovered along with five others in Gaza.

Now, the Israel Defense Forces announced based on intelligence that Neutra was killed on Oct. 7 with two other soldiers serving in the tank he commanded. His body is still being held by Hamas, along with dozens of others presumed to be dead. Hamas is holding approximately 100 hostages in total.

“Our hearts are with the Neutra family this morning, who, after more than a year of a determined, traumatic, and worldwide struggle, received the devastating news confirming the death of their beloved son,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement. “Omer was born and raised in the United States and chose to make Aliyah to Israel, and enlist in the IDF to stand in the defense of our people.”

The news of Neutra’s death came days after Hamas released a video of Alexander, in which he asks Trump to reach a deal to free the hostages. For more than a year, Biden’s administration has worked to reach such an agreement without success, though the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has resurfaced prospects for a deal in Gaza.

The other two American hostages thought to still be alive are Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen.

