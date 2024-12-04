A very Jewish, very New York gift guide for Hanukkah 2024

Hanukkah is “late” this year, but it is on its way: The first night is Wednesday, Dec. 25 — a federal holiday because it’s also Christmas — and we’ll kindle the eighth candle of the hanukkiah on the evening of Weds., Jan. 1, 2025 (also a federal holiday).

Whether your family goes all-in on Hanukkah presents — are you an eight-nights-of presents type? — or you like to keep things simple, we’ve compiled this list of unique, New York City-centric products that are sure to enchant loved ones living both near and far.

From handmade-in-NYC chocolates to menorahs with personality, keep scrolling for our picks. Happy Hanukkah!

Bagels and lox aren’t just for Sunday brunches. Now you can wear this classic Jewish New York combo with this fun and cheeky hair claw.

If there’s a Broadway-lover in your life, look no further for the perfect Hanukkah menorah to give them. As the old George Benson song (sort of) goes, “They say the Hanukkiah lights are bright on Broadway.”

Deborah Kass’s yellow OY/YO sculpture “seeks to evoke joy and unity in its playful monumentalizing of classic New York slang,” according to The Jewish Museum. Now, you can keep that (j)oy with you around the clock with this vibrant metal and enamel keychain that’s based on the iconic sculpture.

Sweeten any Hanukkah celebration with this beautiful set of eight kosher, Hanukkah-themed confections from old-school NYC chocolatiers Li-Lac Chocolates, who have been hand-making chocolates in the city for 101 years.

We can’t all live in a brownstone in Brooklyn, but just about everyone can sport this charming Brooklyn brownstone T-shirt, which features a cozy, snow-covered building facade that’s adorned with Hanukkah decorations. Designed by Woodhaven, Queens-based artist Deborah Camp, this sweet T — available in a wide variety of sizes, fits and washes — is sure to bring Hanukkah cheer.

This year, Hanukkah overlaps with Christmas — and also New Year’s, an occurrence that will again happen in 2027, 2035 and 2043. To celebrate this calendrical confluence, Jersey City-based Jewish couple Justin and Michelle Esgar created this unique menorah, which combines a spinning disco ball — a tribute to the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square — with traditional Hanukkah menorah, made of aluminum with a high-shine nickel finish.

Any theater and tarot-loving Jews in the house? The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot, a “one-of-a kind deck that ‘casts’ Broadway icons in traditional tarot roles” features drawings by the late, great Jewish caricaturist Al Hirschfeld.

Missing a loved one who lives far away? Say it with a high-quality card (made on “sustainable” paper) featuring two New York City icons: a bagel topped with lox and a Greek (Anthora) coffee cup, which was designed by Holocaust survivor Leslie Buck.

In addition to creating the first-ever commercial for Katz’s Deli, Nicolas Heller, the Jewish-Italian filmmaker and social media influencer who’s better known to his 1.4 million Instagram followers as New York Nico, published this one-of-a-kind guidebook to the city we know and love. The book, which spotlights “100 can’t-miss NYC spots,” has been called “a must-read guide to the greatest city in the world” by “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Susie Essman.

Officially licensed by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, this adorable lamp is a tribute to old-school subway entrance beacons and features the “M” logo that was in use in the city from 1968 through 1994.

This oversized cotton tote features a gusseted interior pocket and is designed to schlep all your stuff, whether you’re heading to work or hightailing it out of town.

Add an additional layer of meaning to your Hanukkah celebration with this “freedom” menorah that’s topped with a figurine of the Statue of Liberty. As Rachael Brooke, who operates the Etsy site Eclectic Judaica writes: “Let Lady Liberty join your Hanukkah this year and remind us all that we must continue to fight for everyone’s freedom.”

